CPA Announces Future Stars of the Construction Plant Sector

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has announced the construction plant sector’s future stars at one of the industry’s first live events following the COVID pandemic.

Over 220 people attended the CPA Stars of the Future Awards 2021 hosted at the Heart of England Conference and Events Centre in Fillongley near Coventry.

Despite the many challenges that employers, training providers and apprentices have faced over recent months due to the pandemic, the CPA received almost 70 nominations for Stars of the Future this year. This represents one of the highest ever entry figures in the awards programme’s nine year history.

On the day, the top accolades were won by:

National Plant Mechanic of the Year (Level 2) – Dean Johnston of Liebherr and NSCG Stafford College

National Plant Technician of the Year (Level 3) – Luke Thornton of GGR Group and Activate Apprenticeships

Plant Operative of the Year – Jim Baraclough of L Lynch Plant Hire

Plant Installer of the Year – Liam Basson of Falcon Tower Crane Services

Hire Controller of the Year – Amy Wicks of L Lynch Plant Hire

Best Personal Statement – Beth Doel of HSS and Reaseheath College

Judges’ Special Award – Lucy O’Rourke of Sunbelt Rentals and Reaseheath College

Kevin Minton, Chief Executive of the CPA said: “The standard of entries for Stars of the Future this year was exceptional and we were delighted to welcome the nominees and winners to the awards ceremony and congratulate them in person. The judges really had a difficult task choosing the winners, and it was reassuring to see that the future of the construction plant sector really is in safe hands.”

Stars of the Future is a national awards scheme for apprentices and trainees in the construction plant-hire industry, organised by the CPA, the leading trade association for the plant-hire sector in the UK. The CPA has over 1,700 members who supply 85% of hired plant to the construction industry.

The CPA Stars of the Future awards are intended to recognise and reward outstanding apprentices and trainees who not only bring ability and commitment to their learning and their work, but also possess those extra capabilities which mark them out as being not only the foundations of the future of the industry, but also potentially its leaders – the Stars of the Future.

Stars of the Future has expanded significantly from its origins of rewarding and recognising Plant Mechanics. Several national titles are now awarded and nominations have been made by training providers, plant-hire companies, manufacturers, contractors and others operating in the construction plant sector with apprentices and trainees in their workforce.

The awards categories reflect the key occupations in the plant industry, and correspond with apprenticeships that are available, including new ‘Trailblazer’ apprenticeships in England. A new category for 2021 was Plant Installer of the Year.

As well as receiving national recognition, Stars of the Future winners won a number of prizes on the day, including Snap-on tool kits, training courses, iPads, vouchers and an all-expenses paid trip to Germany to visit a Liebherr crane manufacturing plant.