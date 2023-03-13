Ainscough sells ten ‘ready-to-work’ all terrain cranes at Ritchie Bros auction

UK-based crane rental specialist Ainscough has completed a thorough crane inspection service project at its specialist facility in Stockton-on-Tees, making ten of its all-terrain cranes available for sale at Ritchie Bros.’ online auction in Maltby on March 29.

With every crane ready to get to work onsite immediately after purchase, buyers at the online auction will have a unique opportunity to benefit from Ainscough’s approach to its de-fleet program.

Each Ainscough crane has undergone an extensive inspection and defect rectification, ensuring they meet a high standard of operation and presentation, in addition to an online report from the Ritchie Bros. Maltby team. Buyers are welcome to personally inspect the cranes on March 27 and 28, with an operator from Ainscough on site on March 27.

Commenting on the refurbishment process and selling with Ritchie Bros., Graham Weights, Head of Engineering at Ainscough, said: “When someone buys an Ainscough Crane, we want them to be able to use it immediately, knowing it has gone through a full detailed inspection process. It’s not just a crane we want to sell at auction; it’s a crane that represents the Ainscough brand.”

Ainscough is selling the cranes to re-invest the proceeds in its fleet renewal program and operations.

“Having previously sold our cranes with Ritchie Bros, we know that this final part of our asset lifecycle is in good hands, reflecting the strength of our brand standards to a global audience. And when the new operator gets into the cab, they will be pleasantly surprised with how extensive our inspection service program is.”

Laura Roberts, Territory Manager Central West UK at Ritchie Bros. added: “Much like Ainscough, we are focused on delivering for our customers through our robust selling and inspection process that gives buyers the confidence to bid on this fleet of high-quality cranes. We’ve worked closely with Ainscough to present the equipment to our global buyer audience. Every crane has been well maintained throughout its lifetime on the fleet and having visited the Stockton-on-Tees facility and seen the refurbishment program in action, no expense was spared to get each crane in tip-top shape before the sale in our auction.”

The Maltby (UK) auction is an online Timed Auction. Lots are open for bidding over several days and close at staggered times on March 29. Interested buyers are welcome to attend the viewing days on March 27 and 28.

For more information about the Ainscough cranes and the upcoming Maltby auction, visit www.rbauction.com/maltby or learn more about Ainscough here: https://www.ainscough.co.uk