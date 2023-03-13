New initiative to ensure skills to decarbonise Ireland’s built environment

BUSI2030 – Build Up Skills Ireland 2030 is a new initiative aimed at ensuring that Ireland’s built environment is decarbonised with the right set of skills.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Construction Industry Federation (CIF), the Irish Green Building Council (IGBC), the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), and Laois-Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB), and co-funded by the European Union. You can read more here: https://www.igbc.ie/busi2030/

BUSI2030 was launched at the IGBC recent conference, “Decarbonising our built environment – making sure we have the right skills” that brought together members of the public, construction companies, workers and suppliers along with the education sector, policy makers and government departments to discuss and debate construction skills.

Although the project is still in its early stages, significant progress has already been made, including mapping essential stakeholders in Ireland’s construction industry, such as leaders in education, training, and skilled workforce development. https://kumu.io/IGBC/busi2030