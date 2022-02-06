Aggreko Launches New Construction Emissions Calculator in Net Zero Drive

Global temporary power company Aggreko is redoubling its support for the construction sector with the launch of a new calculator that will compare emissions and fuel consumption for onsite equipment.

The new tool, which is accessible on the Aggreko website, has been developed to help customers find greener alternatives to diesel fuel for power solutions used in construction projects. It will show site and procurement managers real-life savings in carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and particulate matter emissions, alongside overall fuel consumption.

According to Chris Rason, Managing Director at Aggreko Northern Europe, the new calculator is a necessary step to assist the ongoing decarbonisation of the construction industry. “The Government’s ambitious net zero targets continue to approach, and with each passing year, the task of becoming carbon neutral will become increasingly difficult.”

He continues: “Alongside this, legislation is not standing still – for example, the Government’s proposed Sixth Carbon Budget will further accelerate all industries’ path to sustainability, including construction, necessitating all businesses cut emissions by 75% before 2035.

“Faced with such a situation, it is vital that decision-makers immediately identify all areas in which the environmental impact of their operations can be reduced. It is in this vein that our new emissions calculator has been launched, in order to assist those responsible for site power pragmatically transition to greener solutions via a data-driven approach.”

The calculator’s development has been informed by Aggreko’s extensive sector knowledge, and recommends real-life solutions based on prospective site applications and power profile. These include greener technologies such as Stage V generators and hybrid battery systems, alongside alternative fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

“Our approach to decarbonisation is that each small switch now adds up to make a big difference over the long term,” concludes Chris. “The fact the calculator can show bespoke alternatives to traditional diesel generator set-ups that can deliver environmental savings on-site is therefore key to this.

“The adoption of innovative new equipment that use more sustainable fuels more effectively is foundational to our milestone new initiative, Greener Upgrades, which will help tackle pollution across the supply chain. Indeed, it is with this strategy in mind that we have already pledged to reduce the diesel fuel used by customer solutions by at least 50% by 2030, and our new calculator is an important tool in this effort.”

To use Aggreko’s new emissions calculator, click this link.

