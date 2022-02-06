Hill Engineering appoints a new general manager

Global excavation attachment specialist Hill Engineering has appointed a new general manager.

David Mehaffey joins the Northern Ireland-based business from Radius Systems (NI) where he was also general manager, leading the manufacturer of innovative plastic pipeline solutions through a successful period of transformation, sustained growth and profitability.

With more than 20 years of senior management experience, David has worked across a range of manufacturing industries including automotive, medical device, FMCG and aerospace, with extended periods of leadership in businesses across UK/ROI and Southern Africa.

At Hill Engineering, David will work alongside founder Ian Hill to develop the company business plan and deliver against targets and objectives. This will cover all aspects of the business, from customer relationships through to product delivery, as well as NPD and operations.

“I will be leading a broad scope of experienced managers and department heads to align activities and meet these objectives together,” said David. “I am delighted to be joining a business with the pedigree that Hill has and with the opportunities that are available to us.”