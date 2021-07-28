Xwatch Fit New Monitoring Systems to Hitachi Machines

Xwatch has recently supplied several XW4 excavator slew and height monitoring systems to Synergy Hire Ltd, for use on many of the company’s major infrastructure projects.

Synergy Hire operate more than 730 Hitachi wheeled and crawler excavators ranging in size from 13 tonne to over 50t with many operating on Blue Chip contracts around the country including Smart Motorway schemes and HS2. Supplied through Hitachi in the North East, the XW4 systems are fitted at the dealer’s Port of Tyne facility by Xwatch trained engineers.

The XW4 system allows an operator to set a height or slew limit by simply pushing just four buttons on the easy to read in-cab screen. A major benefit of the XW4 system along with its operator interface is that the installation time is almost 50% shorter than that of other systems. Another great benefit of the Xwatch system is its use of proportional soft-stop hydraulic valves providing accurate and repeatable performance without detriment to the machine.

Garry Orr, Synergy’s Operations Director comments: “Many of our large infrastructure clients require us to fit our excavators with a dedicated slew and height restriction system for their projects. We have tried several manufacturer’s systems and have found that the Xwatch products are by far the best available. Our aim is to operate in total safety and send our employees and clients home to their family after every shift, so we wanted a system that was simple for the operator to set up on the job.

“The XW4 meets our requirements exactly. It’s a robust system and is liked by our service engineers, customers operators and clients alike for its ease of use.”

Dan Leaney, Sales and Operations Manager for Xwatch, commented: “We are proud to be supplying XW4 slew and height safety systems to Synergy Hire through HCMUK. As Synergy continue to expand, we look forward to ensuring their customers have the safest machines available on the market.”

About Xwatch Safety Systems

Xwatch Safety Systems was formed in 2018 with the belief that the plant, rail and commercial vehicle industries needed a comprehensive safety system that could cover a wide variety of operational scenarios.

The small team based in South Wales has over 100 combined years within the industry developing leading safety systems. Whilst their competitors have developed complex systems, the XWatch philosophy is to design and build comprehensive safety solutions with a simple and intuitive operator interface and 100% compliance.

So far, the company have designed and tested over 10 different safety systems and sold over 550 units worldwide through an ever-growing network of dealers and installers.