Family Contractor Places its Largest Thwaites Dumper Order to date

Family owned groundworker and RC frame contractor Coinford has taken delivery of 40 new Thwaites dumpers, ranging from 3 ton to the robust 9-ton machines.

The concrete frame and groundworks contractor, owns and operates a plant fleet of just over 450 machines. Of which an impressive 160 dumpers make up the majority of the fleet holding that also includes excavators up to 35ton.

Coinford Director Lee Burlton said, “Our fleet expansion is a strategic decision to lower hired in cost and reflects our confidence in the market. We optimise our fleet from market leading construction equipment manufactures which supports improved utilisation. We employ a team of fully trained and experienced engineers who maintain the fleet which further reduces operating cost, most certainly in the case of Thwaites we benefit from the best possible residuals, when it’s time to trade.”

Thwaites, itself a family business is always pleased to conclude deals with fellow family firms. This deal was facilitated via Thwaites approved distributor for the area Jim Dicker Plant Sales. Jim said “Family companies have the same ethos; they understand business and whilst price is an ever-important factor quality and service counts. I have an established relationship with Coinford that began some 20 years ago”.

Lee added: “Thwaites deliver quality and reliability as does Jim and they are both very easy to do business with. With a growing demand to deliver the very latest, cleanest, and safest solutions we always ensure Coinford is both considerate and compliant. The latest Tier 5 engines, seatbelt indicators and forward facing cameras deliver the solutions that give our clients confidence when considering Coinford.

For Thwaites, Distributor Manager (South) Paul Rodwell said, “This was a great deal to work with Jim Dicker and Coinford on. 40 machines is the largest dumper deal between the businesses which I am extremely grateful and thankful for. Another example of the growing market confidence and leading UK Contractors reacting by choosing Thwaites.”