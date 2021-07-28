Hewitson Plant Hire enhances Kubota machinery fleet

Independent family-run hire specialist, Hewitson Plant Hire, has expanded its extensive excavator fleet by investing in 50 new Kubota machines following a period of significant business growth.

Supplying equipment throughout the North East and Yorkshire, the hire company purchased the 50 new Kubota machines from P V Dobson & Sons, with the order comprising of the Japanese manufacturer’s market leading micro-excavators through to its impressive 8-tonne range. Hewitson Plant Hire now boasts a significantly large hire fleet, ensuring the company can meet the diverse needs of its wide customer base.

The new order includes Kubota’s new 5-tonne mini-excavator, the U50-5. Ideal for working in tight spaces, the new model is powered by a high power, low emission, Stage V compliant Kubota built engine, offering impressive digging force and arm reach, ensuring even the toughest jobs can be completed quickly and efficiently.

Innovative high performance features include a load sensing hydraulic system for smoother operation regardless of load size, float function for easy ground finishing, as well as an auto-shift system that offers intuitive control when dozing and turning.

In addition, the U50-5 features newly designed interiors and exteriors, including a larger and quieter cabin, enhanced insulation, improved visibility, as well as a redesigned exterior to give the machines a modern aesthetic.

Owen Hewitson, Director at Hewitson Plant Hire, said: “When operating in the midst of a pandemic, it’s vitally important that we provide operators with machinery that simply gets the job done in the toughest conditions, so it was a simple decision to continue to invest in Kubota excavators.

“The recent business growth is testament to the reputation we have built over the past 25 years on providing market leading machinery to meet customer demand. A vital part of this is the relationship we have with P V Dobson and Kubota and the service and aftersales support they provide.”