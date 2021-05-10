The UK’S First Sany 50t Excavator Starts Work

The first Sany SY500H 50 tonne excavator sold in the UK has just been put to work on ten oil platforms in a decommissioning yard in Methil.

The machine, which carries a 60-inch heavy duty bucket from Miller UK, as well as a six-tonne Fortress shear supplied by Murray Plant, will help process more than 23,000 tonnes of material per platform.

CessCon Decom was recently awarded the contract for the onshore decommissioning, dismantling and recycling of structures from the East Irish Sea and subsequently purchased the excavator recently through Sany’s direct sales and support route in Scotland.

Heading up the purchasing process was former AB2000 owner, Adam Bruce, who is now director at the decommissioning business. “It’s important to invest in the correct equipment so we can provide a fit-for-purpose and environmentally responsible decommissioning service to our clients. I’ve always had positive experiences with the Sany product and that combined with the quality of Miller’s attachments, helped in the decision-making process for the decommissioning project.”

The attachment of choice for this machine is a 60-inch direct mount digging bucket which was manufactured by Miller in their North East facility. This high-performance bucket comes with CAT type GET with special gum shield and is the strongest and most durable construction in its class and is designed to help the machine dig faster, enhance material loading and therefore increase machine cycles.

Lyle Sibbald, General Manager at Sany UK & Ireland (Scotland) commented, “We’ve been selling excavators in the UK for many years and Sany is a quality product. This big 500 is a fantastic machine, well put together and it’s up there with the market leaders. So that being said, it’s really important for us that we have attachments that are of a similar quality, and we feel Miller offer the full package with their technical knowledge and quality fitting attachments. That’s why we choose to use Miller.”