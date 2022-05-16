Steelwrist extends quick coupler and tiltrotator range

Steelwrist’s new range of SQ50 quick couplers and tiltrotators is targeted toward 7-13 ton excavators; the SQ is a high performing fully automatic oil connection technology, used in quick couplers and tiltrotators on excavators to connect hydraulic work tools.

Outstanding flow characteristics and competitive building height and weight are significant advantages of SQ50 which meets the specifications of the Open-S standard for fully automatic quick couplers.

The SQ50 will be phased in on X12 and X14 tiltrotators which means that future S-type quick couplers and tiltrotators will be upgradeable to SQ-type.

S50 and SQ50 quick couplers are steel casted and have the Steelwrist Front Pin Lock safety solution. Front Pin Lock is a mechanical lock of the front shaft which significantly limits the risk of an unintended drop of work tools.

The X12 and X14 tiltrotators are redesigned with a new top and attachment coupler in order to make it possible to upgrade from S50 to SQ50 at a later stage, even if the customer did not include SQ in the initial order. The new generation X12 and X14 tiltrotators will start to ship out during the third quarter 2022.

SQ on the top side (upper coupler) of the tiltrotator for rapid change between tiltrotator and other work tools, and SQ on the bottom side (attachment coupler) of the tiltrotator will allow for rapid change between hydraulic work tools. By using SQ, tiltrotator work tools can be made less expensive as the rotation function is included in the tiltrotator.

“With the introduction of SQ50 fully automatic quick couplers and tiltrotators, we will change the game in the growing 10 ton excavator segment with flow capacities of 120 litres per minute with low back pressure. This allows for efficient use of high flow work tools also for mid-size excavators,” says Stefan Stockhaus, CEO of Steelwrist AB.

With the introduction of SQ50 the Qplus technology has been updated to allow for even higher flows, adding another 20 percent to flow capacity which allows users to run also the high flow requiring work tools on mid size excavators. With the introduction of SQ50 Steelwrist will during 2022 also introduce a new Absolute Rotation Sensor in order to give higher accuracy to Machine Control Systems. Together with Steelwrist Autotilt this allows for even higher productivity.

All Steelwrist SQ products follow the global Open-S industry standard for fully automatic couplers for excavators. This means that the SQ system is designed to be able to connect to other brands following the Open-S standard.