Auger Torque launch Cone Crusher Bucket

Manufacturer and global provider of earthmoving attachments Auger Torque have added a Cone Crusher Bucket to their product portfolio.

Promising to save the user time, money and hassle, Auger Torque have developed the Cone Crusher Bucket – engineered to work with excavators (2.5T to 8T), skidsteers, backhoes and telehandlers. It provides a simple, efficient, and cost-effective way to reprocess and/or recycle small volume construction rubble and debris into useable aggregate.

With an output of 5T-10T per hour (depending on your material), the cone crusher bucket, saves on transport costs of removing onsite waste, material costs of importing hardcore to site, and minimal site traffic, delays and hassle.

From general clay construction brick, light concrete walling blocks, hollow concrete ‘breeze blocks’, concrete pavers, asphalt and more, the Auger Torque Cone Crusher Bucket can crush to an output produced material size of up to 70mm.

Ideal for use in applications including foundation laying, track and yard surfacing, landscaping, roadways or using as a base layer below poured concrete or filling a disposal skip most efficiently.

Key Features

Easy to use and compact for small working sites – compatible with excavator, backhoe skidsteer, telehandler

Bucket mouth for effective scooping and sorting

Seven-sided rotating cone inside a cylindrical drum

Grinding faces made in steel and tungsten carbide

Built around a series 3.5 sub gearbox

Auger Torque’s industry leading warranty

Matt Hencher, Global Engineering Manager says: “The cone crusher bucket is a great product to add to our portfolio, perfect for construction, agriculture, farming, estates and so on. It removes the hassle factor of arranging skips to take rubble away and waiting for hardcore to be delivered.

“With sales already in UK and Europe, and 60,000 views of our video on Tik Tok, we’re really excited for the opportunities this product presents across all our locations.”