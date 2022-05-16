XYZ Reality’s Engineering-Grade AR headset integrates with Autodesk Construction Cloud

Construction technology company XYZ Reality says the official integration has taken place of its Engineering-Grade AR headset, The Atom, with Autodesk BIM 360, a construction management solution that is part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams.

For the first time ever, construction project stakeholders can achieve unrivalled on-site accuracy using The Atom’s powerful AR technology. Seamless data sharing between BIM 360 and The Atom increases productivity and efficiency, whilst also allowing teams to benefit from a hybrid workflow.

Combining a construction safety headset, augmented reality displays and in-built computing power, The Atom enables construction teams to view and position models hosted in BIM 360 to millimetre accuracy on-site.

Construction teams can now use The Atom to create, visualise and manage issues and tasks, and instantly assign them to project stakeholders in BIM 360. Users can share rich, up-to-date details, pictures and videos linked to a precise location on-site.

Crucially, design and construction teams can also create and view issues in either BIM 360 (including in Navisworks models) or The Atom.

The integration empowers users to feed into the large, multi-layer federated models from Navisworks and manage disciplines within the field. Issues raised here can be directed to individuals and specific models, allowing for the exchange of real-time information between The Atom and all the interconnected components.

With vast amounts of information produced in each phase of construction projects, connecting The Atom and BIM 360 ultimately means construction professionals can make better, more informed decisions, reducing risk and increasing productivity.

Greater Industry Adoption

XYZ Reality’s Engineering-Grade AR headset is already demonstrating its effectiveness in the field, with global construction companies such as PM Group, Cundall and Mace using it to reduce rework and deliver projects on time and within budget.

Commenting on the integration, David Mitchell, Founder & CEO of XYZ Reality, says: “Delivering efficiency and quality across complex construction projects has never been more important. By combining the power of BIM 360 with the advanced technology of The Atom, construction teams can deliver superior levels of productivity. It enables users to benefit from total transparency on-site, empowering construction managers to work smarter, faster and more productively than ever before.”

He adds, “Our existing and prospective customers will gain an unrivalled competitive advantage, providing teams with a never-before-seen wealth of information. By connecting Engineering-Grade AR with BIM 360, teams everywhere can benefit from millimetre-precision and build it right, first time.”

“Builders need access to project information and the ability to easily apply it to their activities directly on the jobsite,” said James Cook, director, partner integrations, Autodesk Construction Solutions. “This integration between BIM 360 and The Atom gives customers the ability to reference the latest models from BIM 360 in The Atom and allows them to raise and assign Issues in BIM 360, enabling the broader team to collaborate more effectively.”

The integration of The Atom and BIM 360 will deliver a more efficient and productive industry. Adopters can drive up quality, improve their margins and achieve better results across the board, resulting in higher value for clients and end-users alike.

To learn more about the integration, click here. https://www.xyzreality.com/autodesk

To download the integration APP, click here. https://apps.autodesk.com/BIM360/en/Detail/Index?id=5726183530509942671&appLang=en&os=Web&autostart=true