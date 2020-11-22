Specialist Demolition Equipment Goes under the Hammer

Euro Auctions, on behalf of demolition specialist Coleman & Company, will hold a one day sale of specialist demolition equipment on 27th November at the Coleman & Company depot in Great Barr, Birmingham, with onsite inspections from the 24th to the 26th of November, when bidders will have the have the chance to ‘kick the tyres’ prior to the sale.

This ‘on-line’ auction will see a collection of specialist demolition equipment go under the hammer that will include:

JCB JS190 robotic remote-control excavator

Kleemann MC110 Z EVO mobile ‘jaw crusher’

A selection of CAT multi processors including: MP40, MP30, MP20, and MP15

Brokk – 260, 160 & 90

Full range of DARDA attachments to suit Brokk machines

Full range of grapples to suit CAT, including CAT G315B, G330B,

Full range of MUTLY concrete munchers, including: MPP65, MPP48, MPP36

Breakers to suit up to 40t excavators including CAT H160D

Mutley 5 Finger Grabs & Rippers to suit 20t, 30t, 40t and 50t excavators

Matt Wood, Territory Manager for Euro Auctions explains the significance of this sale, “This sale will see a collection of specialist demolition equipment and tools go under the hammer that rarely come to market or auction. This sale will be of significant interest to the demolition industry and we are already experiencing high levels of registrations to bid from the home market as well as an international audience.”

Due to Covid, this sale will be conducted as a live ‘on-line’ auction, behind closed doors, with the now familiar format that the Euro Auctions team have been running during Covid. Using the Euro Auctions secure bidding platform, with the auctioneers conducting the sale ‘live’ in real time from the Euro Auctions HQ in the USA, giving the sale the familiar sound and feel of a live auction.

In addition, a range of excavators, crushers, screeners, commercial vehicles, plus buckets and attachments, a complete 2004 CDE designed Powerscreen Static Wash Plant will go under the hammer. This plant comprises of dewatering screen feeders, rinsing decks, log washers, thickening tanks, flocking tanks, and a variety of static and radial conveyors, in addition to a Diemme Clay Press, acknowledged as one of the world-leading technologies in the field of solid/liquid separation for industrial processes.

The Auction

Buying from a Euro Auctions sale, such as this, is straightforward. All auctions are unreserved, meaning all lots are sold on the day to the highest bidder. There are no minimum bids; no reserve prices and no buy backs.

Before the auction, you may sign up for a free account and start to save searches on the Euro Auctions website. Add items to a watchlist and leave pre-bids. When you have found the item you want, you can bid in two ways: online – using a secure bidding platform, or pre-bid – leave a bid in advance of the auction.

To obtain a bidding number for this auction, register on line by going on line to the Euro Auctions website at www.euroauctions.com or register ‘on site’ on the viewing day, or the sale day.

Viewing 24th to 26th November 2020

Sale 27th November 2020

Sale Site Coleman Group, Shady Lane, Great Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands B44 9ER