Shannon Airport Group turn sod on €6 million R&D Technology Facility

The Shannon Airport Group has broken ground on its latest €6 million commercial property development on the Shannon Campus.

The multi-million-euro investment will see the development of a 40,000 sq. ft. research and development technology facility suitable for manufacturing, industrial and R&D needs, for FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) or Irish enterprises.

This development is the third major construction project to be undertaken this year by the Shannon Airport Group and is expected to generate up to 70 jobs during the construction phase. Since the beginning of 2022, the Shannon Airport Group has already committed a total of €18 million in developing property solutions.

The new building will be located at the main entrance to the Shannon Free Zone, on the Shannon Campus, with direct access to the motorway feeding Limerick, Galway, and Dublin. It will include two floors of office space, a high bay production and manufacturing area, and 56 onsite dedicated parking spaces.

The Shannon Airport Group CEO Mary Considine said: “We are committed to supplying quality property solutions that attract indigenous and FDI investment to the region. This development will provide a ready to go solution for new companies looking to set up or relocate to the Shannon Campus and fast track the delivery of advanced space for prospective new R&D Technology and Med Tech companies.

“This latest investment follows our recent development of an €8 million multi-use industrial facility on the Shannon Campus and our €4.2 million works at bays 135 and 137, earlier this year. While, at Shannon Airport, our bumper winter schedule for 2022 has kicked in, which sees us increase our pre-covid winter destination options by almost 20 %.”

OCC Construction, a Galway based construction company, have been appointed as the main contractor for the project which will take approximately 10 months to complete and will be a LEED certified building, constructed to international standards incorporating high energy performance throughout its design.

This development is part of the Shannon Airport Group’s property investment strategy, which delivers property solutions for companies seeking to join the growing cluster of multinational companies on the Shannon Campus – next to Shannon Airport.