Changeover Technologies to Revolutionise Carbon Dependent Sectors

A green tech solutions company, Changeover Technologies, based in Belfast, is set to revolutionise carbon dependent sectors having found a solution to reuse discarded fine particle waste.

With over five years in extensive R&D, Changeover Technologies has with an upscaled research and development team, successfully completed a five tonne per hour pilot test plant which sees fine particle waste transposed into pellets with a great economic value and lower CO2 value.

Mervyn McCall Chairman and Investor at Changeover Technologies said: “Having been a Chair of this organisation for a number of years, I’m delighted to see that we have proven, innovative technology. Changeover has now the ability to take raw material and apply a unique pelletising formula and process and turn what is discarded fine particle waste and recycle it into pellets which are equivalent in their original raw material. No one else has this capability.

“This is a very exciting time in this industry as we all look to find more sustainable and green solutions. Around the globe there are billions of tonnes of waste fines which must be disposed of, and in most cases, they go straight to landfill.

“Changeover Technologies is the only organisation that has now developed a green solution to clean-up and reuse this fine particle waste which not only prevents new waste but cleans up legacy waste and, in doing so, reduce scope 1 and scope 3 emissions.”

Changeover Technologies’ aim is to have a future commercial unit which has an output of 100,000 tonnes of pellets and their current target market is the silicon industries, which is dependent on high purity carbon reductants to produce silicon. Silicon is needed in many aspects of today’s world from construction to semi-conductors, the latter in everything from computers and cars to solar panels and wind turbines.

Ken Flockhart, CEO of Changeover Technologies added: “I commend our dedicated and highly skilled R&D team and scientists. We now have innovative technology which enables the reclamation of waste fines to be used as a greener alternative. This has been a labour of love. Our proven technology and process, which has been patented, has successfully run in our test plant. We are now ready to upscale and catapult into commercialisation. This is a very exciting time for Changeover Technologies.”

Changeover Technology has a number of principle investors with fund managers Kernel Capital and Clarendon Fund Managers. The company is currently looking for further investment.

For further information visit www.changeovertechnologies.com