New Waste and Recycling Kit for Doosan Wheel Loaders

Doosan has launched a new Waste and Recycling Kit for the company’s award-winning DL-7 range of wheel loaders. It is the first kit of its type for Doosan wheel loaders and is designed to help operators work safely in the hazardous conditions that often accompany waste handling and recycling applications, including contending with airborne dust, dirt and other dangerous particulates and materials.

The kit is available for all Doosan wheel loader models from the DL200-7 through to the DL480-7, which is the segment of the Doosan range that is most widely used in this kind of environment.

There are many new safety features provided in the kit, including the windshield guards, rim covers, road light protection and other protective covers, a fine mesh air intake cover and solid tyres. Several of these features will be available as options, so customers can choose a kit of their choice to tailor their wheel loaders for their specific applications. Doosan is also preparing an aftermarket version of the kit for those customers who decide to install the kit at a later date.

With the new kit, operators will be able to work more safely and confidently on these job sites and, in addition, Doosan is providing a wider fin air conditioner condenser as standard to facilitate easy cleaning and maintenance.

The Waste and Recycling kit perfectly matches with other features of the DL-7 range, such as the air compressor, high lift arm, quick coupler, Transparent bucket and more. For maximum performance and versatility all of the new DL-7 wheel loaders are equipped as standard with a 3rd spool valve with settable flow and detent function, providing a constant flow for hydraulically driven attachments. The new kit created great interest among visitors to the Doosan stand at Bauma last month, where it was shown for the first time, installed and displayed on a new generation DL280-7 wheel loader.

Doosan DL-7 Range

The DL-7 wheel loader range from Doosan offers a complete line of next generation machines with an award-winning design, driven by powerful new Stage V compliant engines and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a fantastic environment and experience for the operator.

Like all DL-7 wheel loaders, the DL200-7 to DL480-7 models feature redesigned buckets offering up to 7% more capacity for easier and faster loading with standard bucket capacities from 2.0 to 4.8 m3. This provides increased productivity for a very wide range of material-handling applications.

As well as waste and recycling, these include the transport and delivery of soil, sand, aggregates and other materials in industry, for applications in construction, demolition, mining and quarrying. Doosan is also offering a wider choice of options to provide more work tools for a better match with applications, further increasing output.

The Z-kinematic lift arm in DL-7 wheel loaders delivers high breakout forces and lifting capacities, especially for heavy materials, and a large dump angle for efficiently unloading sticky materials. An optional high lift arm is available where higher dump heights and increased versatility are required.

The DL-7 loaders also have smooth and responsive hydraulics and auxiliary hydraulic connections. Operators can easily and comfortably control hydraulic attachments via the proportional switch on the joystick. Various bias and radial tyre options are also available from leading global manufacturers, to cover the widest possible range of conditions and applications.

In addition, the new wheel loaders can be ordered with a choice of different counterweights – options include 300, 400 or 500 kg depending on the application.

Increased Fuel Efficiency

With power provided by new Doosan and Scania Stage V 6-cylinder engines, the DL-7 wheel loaders provide up to 5% greater fuel efficiency than the previous generation machines, whilst delivering impressive output and torque.

The new engines meet Stage V emission regulations without the need for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), through the use of selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies. The soot cleaning cycle on the DPF has been improved to over 6000h and the operator is fully informed about the status of the DPF via a soot level indicator on the new touchscreen display in the cab.

Warranty as Standard

The upgraded hydraulic system and major parts ensure greatly improved durability and maintainability. Providing increased peace of mind for the customer, the high reliability and quality of the new DL-7 wheel loaders are backed up by a standard full 3 year/5000 hour warranty.