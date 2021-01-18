SANY UK & Ireland makes its Executive Hire Show Debut

As part of the renewed focus on the UK & Ireland, SANY has announced its first-ever attendance at The Executive Hire Show, which is being held at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry on 28th and 29th April 2021.

With a comprehensive range of machines from 1.5t to 50t designed for the UK market, SANY has set up its own direct sales route in Scotland and has appointed a new dealer network across England and Wales. It will continue to sell and support excavators in Ireland with Sleator Plant.

“We are embarking on a new chapter with SANY in the UK & Ireland and have lots of exciting plans for 2021 and beyond,” commented Leigh Harris, business development director SANY UK & Ireland.

“A key objective for us is to show the quality of our products and dealer network and therefore, we have decided to attend our first-ever Executive Hire Show, as it will give us a great platform to meet with key decision-makers from the UK’s hire industry.”

Executive Hire Show, publishing and events director, Chris Moore said, “Confidence continues to grow in the 2021 Executive Hire Show, and we are delighted that SANY has committed to exhibit at the event. We very much look forward to welcoming them to the Show.”

Chris added, “This will be the 15th annual Show and we are confident that we will be able to deliver the same fantastic experience as always. To which end, I am delighted to report that the show is over 70% booked.”