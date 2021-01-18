Terex Washing Systems Appoint New Sales Manager

Terex Washing Systems (TWS) has appointed a new Sales Manager to ramp up direct selling in Ireland. Martin Loughran will take on the position, based out of TWS headquarters in Dungannon, Co.Tyrone.

This appointment signals a renewed focus on the Irish market for TWS, with its range of specialized washing solutions in mineral and material processing providing end-to-end solutions. Through his role, Martin will be responsible for the development of business objectives and growth strategy of the TWS brand across Ireland by maximizing sales opportunities through a direct selling approach.

Martin has enjoyed a long career in the materials processing industry with over 15 years’ sales experience in both the construction and recycling sectors. He brings a proven work history as well as vast knowledge and expertise in materials processing.

Speaking about the appointment Barry McMenamin, TWS Business Line Director commented: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Martin to the team in such an important and strategic role. Ireland represents one of our key growth territories and with his extensive experience within the materials processing sector we feel he is the perfect person to deliver our ambitious plans and growth strategy in Ireland.”

Back to Our Roots

TWS announced direct selling in Ireland back in 2017 in recognition of Ireland being a buoyant market that is in a period of growth and committed to providing outstanding customer support and expertise. TWS were and continue to be committed to supporting Irish customers through a strong team of technical experts to develop bespoke solutions and a dedicated team of experienced engineers to assist with installations and aftersales support to maximize production and minimize downtime.

Given the location of TWS headquarters in Northern Ireland, TWS is best placed to serve Irish customers north and south. Logistically it is easy to visit customers and provide local service and parts. This is typical of how the TWS distributor network supports customers in other markets around the globe.

TWS ‘Showroom’

Barry McMenamin continues, “Direct selling in Ireland presents TWS with a fantastic opportunity to get back to our roots and get close to our customers in our local market. Part of the strategy involves developing customer ‘partnerships’ to allow us to work closely with customers so they can assist with product development initiatives. TWS have witnessed very strong growth elsewhere and we want to establish and facilitate a similar growth throughout Ireland. We are keen to develop our home region as the ‘showroom’ of the globe, introducing a range of wet processing solutions to our customers, which will invariably also assist our global sales effort”.

Financial Solutions

TWS also can offer excellent financial solutions, with rates as low as 0%. This financing is offered though Terex Financial Solutions (TFS), which provide tailored financing so you can get the equipment you require, while managing your cash flow.