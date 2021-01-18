Aggregate Industries Appoints New Aggregates MD

Leading construction materials supplier Aggregate Industries has appointed Andy Swinnerton as the new Managing Director of the firm’s Aggregates division.

Andy will now join the Aggregate Industries’ Executive Committee and will be responsible for spearheading growth of the Aggregates business unit.

Andy has more than 30 years of experience in the extractive industries. He joined Aggregate Industries in 2016 as a Director Business Excellence bringing with him a strong background of leading businesses, whilst focusing on customer centricity and improving sustainability standards, which saw him improve our operational efficiency activities with a focus on improving customer service.

Andy will report directly into Guy Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Aggregate Industries.

Commenting on his appointment, Andy Swinnerton, said: “I’m delighted to be named as the new Managing Director of Aggregate Industries Aggregates business and look forward to making my mark as the newest Executive Committee member. Despite the challenging times facing the industry, I’m really proud of the great work this excellent team has delivered during the pandemic and can’t wait to continue to not only meet, but exceed customer service and expectations.”

Guy Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I’d like to congratulate Andy on his new position and look forward to working alongside him on the Executive Committee. Andy has brought an excellent contribution to the organisation during a very challenging year. I have no doubt that he’ll help to further grow our Aggregates business and continue to supply products and services to our customers with excellence.”