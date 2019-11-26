Record Breaking Plant & Civil Engineer Awards

The annual Plant & Civil Engineer ‘Construction, Quarry and Recycling Awards’ proved to be a record breaking event this year, with more guests, more high quality entries, more categories and more winners than ever before!

Amalgamating the waste & recycling industry awards from our sister publication Sustainable Ireland meant that there were 20 categories, including ‘Demolition Project of the Year’ and ‘R&D Innovation of the Year,’ both of which attracted lots of attention.

With almost 600 people from across all the various sectors in attendance, it was a truly memorable night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast, with compere for the occasion being BBC and UTV sports presenter Adrian Logan.

Our judges had an extremely difficult task in narrowing the entries down to the finalists and choosing the worthy winners as the quality of submissions this year was exceptionally high.

Always a big highlight of the awards night was the presentation of the Special Recognition Award – and it went to founder of Campbell Contracts Limited, Jim Campbell, who was honoured for his life-time service to the industry.

His company operates in a number of areas of the industry, but is probably best known now for its expertise in utilities contracting, having completed a wide variety of civil engineering projects throughout the UK and Ireland.

We will have a full round-up of who won what and why, plus loads of photographs, in a forthcoming print issue.

Winners

Plant Hire Company of the Year – Dromad Hire Group

Excellence in Customer Service –Tobermore

Environmental Initiative – Menarys in partnership with Recyco

Plant Manager of the Year – Peter Loney from Balloo Hire

Demolition Project of the Year – Shannon Valley Group

Circular Economy – PPP Group

Civil Engineering Company of the Year – A.G. Wilson

Health & Safety Award – Lowry Building & Civil Engineering

Specialist Contractor of the Year – Waterworx Pipeline & Civils Ltd

Waste Management Team of the Year (Joint) – RiverRidge & ROC Recycling Solutions

Waste Management & Environmental Excellence – Re-Con Waste Management

R&D Innovation of the Year (Joint) – Terex Corporation for its OMNI system & ReCon Waste Management

Quarry of the Year (Hard Rock) – Northstone’s Croaghan Quarry

Quarry of the Year (Sand & Gravel) – Tobermore’s Sand and Gravel Quarry at Lough Fea

Quarry Manager of the Year – Paul Shannon, Quinn Building Products’ Crievehill Quarry

Construction Company of the Year – Creagh Concrete

High Achiever of the Year – Dennison JCB

Student of the Year – Ciara McAuley

Construction Project of the Year – Balfour Beatty CLG

Household Waste Recycling Centre – Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Newpark Road Centre

Special Recognition Award – Jim Campbell of Campbell Contracts