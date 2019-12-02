World-Class “Green Apple” Environmental Award for NI Water contractor Lowry Building

Lowry Building and Civil Engineering has been awarded a prestigious “Green Apple” award for its work to install dams for NI Water, as part of the restoration of Garron Plateau Blanket Bog. The project won the ‘Green Champion Award’ under the Building and Construction Sector at the Palace of Westminster in London.

The catchment area around Dungonnell Service Reservoir, located in the Garron Plateau, Co Antrim, is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), Special Protected Area (SPA) and Area of Scientific Interest (ASSI), as well as a Ramsar Site (wetland of international importance).

It is home to rare and endangered species such a Hen Harrier, Merlin and Marsh Saxifrage. Using a combination of stone, timber and peat dams, the work will improve the hydrological effectiveness of the peatlands, re-establishing the habitat to endangered species and helping counteract the effects of climate change.

Jemma Lowry, Business Development manager at Lowry Building and Civil Engineering, says: “Lowry Building & Civil Engineering are delighted that the peat restoration works during the Dungonnell Co-operation across Borders for Biodiversity (CABB) project have been recognised at such a high level with a Green Apple Environment Award. All those involved should be extremely proud of delivering such a challenging and environmentally sensitive project. This award is a huge demonstration of the commitment to sustainable construction by ourselves, NI Water, INTERREG and everyone involved.”

Roy Taylor, NI Water Catchment Manager said: “NI Water are delighted that Lowry Building and Civil Engineering have won this major world-class environmental award, proving that the Garron Plateau bog Restoration ranks alongside the best environmental projects in the world.

NI Water have worked closely with RSPB to deliberately block drains to raise the water levels in the peat, recreating bog pools. This gives the ideal conditions for sphagnum mosses and vegetation to grow, which then naturally filters the water, aiming to produce high quality water with fewer chemicals needed to clean the water. The blanket bog restoration is not only a win for NI Water in terms of raw water quality, but it is also a win for the environment as it absorbs carbon and creates an improved habitat for wildlife.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and one of our customer promises is to protect and enhance the natural environment – which this scheme undoubtedly delivers. I would like to congratulate the team who worked at the Garron Plateau Bog Restoration Project on this achievement, including Lowry Building and Civil Engineering.

“None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the RSPB, the entire Co-operation Across Borders for Biodiversity (CABB) project team and of course the funding provided through the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme. We sincerely thank them all for making this possible.”