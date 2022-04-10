Plant & Civil Engineer Mar-Apr 2022

With summer around the corner, there’s definitely an air of fresh optimism across most sectors of the industry, with business and prospects on the up, following the dark and uncertain days of the past.

As you will read in this issue, there have been some significant new product launches from the likes of Case Construction, Hyundai, Doosan and Kubota, while other companies and suppliers have announced expansion plans to cope with increasing business.

However, skills shortages remain an issue in the industry. We hear from Ireland’s Construction Industry Federation of a need to entice more women into the sector. That would certainly help, and is helping. Indeed, new figures reveal that one in four of the construction jobs added in 2021 in Ireland went to women and the total number of women in the industry has reached its highest point since records began.

On another front, HSENI has launched a campaign reminding the construction industry about the importance of using suitable access equipment, working platforms and edge protection when working at height. Sadly since 2020, falls have killed nine workers carrying out construction work at height in Northern Ireland.

On a brighter note: it’s show time again! The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society will be holding its 153rd Balmoral Show in May and it once again has attracted some of our leading players in the plant and machinery sectors. In June, we welcome the return of Hillhead which is celebrating 40 years of the iconic quarrying, construction, and recycling exhibition, and there’s the return this year of Vertikal Days, a firm favourite for those in the access and ‘working at height’ industry.