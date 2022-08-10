Plant & Civil Engineer Jul-Aug 2022

Welcome to the latest issue of Plant & Civil Engineer; it has been an eventful 2022 so far, and we can expect the industry will have plenty of challenges to face for the rest of the year, with dark clouds gathering in the distance.

According to the latest RICS Construction & Infrastructure Monitor, while workloads in the UK construction sector continued to grow solidly in Q2, bolstered by a series of big infrastructure projects, momentum is expected to slow as issues with skills and credit conditions weigh heavily on firms.

The latest CEF Construction Survey also reflects a sector where the inflationary pressures of the last 18 months are having an increasingly unsustainable effect on the viability of a growing number of contractors, civil engineers and housebuilders across Northern Ireland, and with rising energy bills and interest rates everyone will have their work cut out to navigate their way through the coming winter.

But it is not all depressing news. Although a couple of months away, bauma 2022 is shaping up to be a record breaker! It opens its doors in Munich from October 24–30 and is the world’s leading trade fair for the construction, mining and quarrying industries. We take a look at some of the new product launches we can expect.

We also reflect on Hillhead 2022; the show celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, and welcomed almost 18,500 visitors and 604 exhibitors across the three show days; Plant & Civil Engineer was also there to see new product launches and demonstrations.

This issue we welcome on board Lyle Andrew, Executive Director, Institute of Asphalt Technology, who will be penning a regular column for the magazine, joining our other regular contributors.

We also report on some of the latest product launches, including those from Doosan, Mecalac, Schmitz Cargobull and Cat, in addition to all your favourite features including plant hire, waste & recycling, auctions & finance and our recently introduced court report.

Well, that's it for now, but in the meantime, you can keep up to date with all the industry news 24/7 by logging on to our website at www.plantandcivilengineer.com

And remember, despite what you might think, Covid 19 hasn’t gone away, so stay safe.