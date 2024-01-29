NI Water Recruiting 28 New Apprentices

NI Water has launched its 2024 entry level recruitment campaign with a range of exciting apprentice, higher level apprentice and graduate opportunities across a wide range of disciplines. It is searching for school leavers, at GCSE and A-Level stages, graduates and people who are considering a career change.

Opportunities are available in science, construction engineering, customer and intelligent operations, commercial contract management, Net Zero electrical engineering, geographic information systems (GIS), IT project management and also accountancy.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications. Some of the posts also offer subsidised driving lessons which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

NI Water will also host a virtual open evening event on Monday 5th February for applicants to meet some current Entry Level students and industry experts who will also be happy to answer any questions about NI Water’s Entry Level Academy.

NI Water’s Head of Learning and Engagement Paula Graham explained: “NI Water is core to the health, economy and environment of Northern Ireland. Attracting, developing and retaining enthusiastic and motivated people is not just key to achieving our business goals but helps to make NI Water a great place to work. Our double award winning Apprenticeship Academy has grown from strength to strength over the last number of years, winning the CIPD award for Northern Ireland’s Best Apprenticeship Scheme in 2022 and more recently the Irish News award for Best Apprentice Programme (Large Employer) 2023.”

Paula continued: “Not only will NI Water’s apprenticeship academy support you in achieving an industry recognised qualification in your relevant field, you’ll also have full benefit of outstanding in-house training facilities and a dedicated, experienced team. We will also support you with on the job training throughout and ensure you can enjoy a great work life balance within a diverse team.

“Apprentices will be part of a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone matters. I would encourage anyone that wants to join a progressive and forward thinking organisation to apply and be part of something bigger.”

Nathan Hull joined NI Water’s Business Analytics Graduate Programme four months ago. He said: “I’d encourage everyone to just go for it. Initially you might think your degree isn’t associated with NI Water but there are lots of opportunities to get involved. The entry level academy provides good training and support and there’s a good salary and benefits. I’d say just go for it!

“The recruitment process is very clear and structured. I like the way there was an information booklet and they give you specific dates as to when you would attend your interview, when you would hear back from them etc. This was very helpful and then you could use this to structure your diary around it.

“You’re never on your own working here, you’ve got lots of people to turn to and to ask questions to. Everyone has time for you. I have my own support workers. Everyone on the graduate programme and on my team has been very friendly and open and I find the best way to learn is to ask questions.”

Find out more to find out more about NI Water’s double award winning Entry Level Academy and details about its online open evening on 5th February 2024, go to www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy