NI Water awards £14m contract to local firms

NI Water has awarded a contract valued at over £14 million pounds to two local firms Connect, Transform, Sustain (CTS) and Lowry Building & Civil Engineering.

The companies have been awarded the Building’s Maintenance and Repair contract. Working in partnership with NI Water, the two companies will provide expert Facilities Management services across all of their sites.

Comments Ronan Larkin, Director of Finance & Regulation: “These two local companies have been successful in securing this contract after what was an extremely robust tendering process.

“This contract will deliver building’s maintenance and repair services across our sites, enabling us to work together to continue to provide essential water and wastewater services to our communities, 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”

This contract will primarily focus on NI Water site repairs, building maintenance and proactive testing of key assets including lighting and alarms.

CTS, based in Warrenpoint, and with additional premises in Dublin, will be providing a full range of service maintenance work. The local firm which employs 160 people will be working across all of NI Water’s South East sites from Newry to Newtownards.

Lowry Building and Civil Engineering, who have over 40 years’ experience working with NI Water and who employ a large number of professional and skilled employees across many trades, will be working across all of NI Water’s North West sites from Lisnaskea to Limavady.