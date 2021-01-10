Michelin Expands Multi-Purpose Compact Tyre Range

Michelin has introduced two new sizes of its multi-purpose, all-season CrossGrip tyres for operators of backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers and small tractors.

The new 440/80 R34 and 480/80 R34 CrossGrip fitments expand the range to 12 dimensions, available on both the original equipment and replacement markets.

Forming part of Michelin’s popular Compact Line range, CrossGrip tyres are said by the manufacturer to offer a high load capacity, excellent manoeuvring precision, impressive traction and feature a special rubber formula designed for year-round use. Reinforced for puncture resistance, they can also be studded for ice usage.

Commenting, Gordon Brookes, Michelin’s Customer Engineering Support Manager, says: “The CrossGrip has proved a popular choice for customers since the first tyres were launched in 2018. Expanding the range with these two key new sizes will widen its appeal even further.

“The tyres work very well on a variety of surfaces – such as sports fields or grass verges – and are particularly effective on snow, ice and loose ground, so it’s ideal timing as we move into winter.”