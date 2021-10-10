Newry MD appointed to Advisory Committee on Packaging

Managing Director Joseph Doherty of Re-Gen Waste has been appointed to the UK’s national packaging advisory committee.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) Advisory Committee on Packaging brings together industry expertise with a specific interest in packaging and packaging waste, including businesses which have legal obligations under the Producer Responsibility Obligations.

It advises and makes recommendations to the UK Government to assist with policy development on packaging reuse, recovery and recycling. It also looks at the possibilities in maximising the economic, environmental and social benefits of the reuse, recycling and recovery of packaging waste and EU requirements that apply.

Deep Sagar, Chair, of the ACP, said, “I was happy Joseph accepted this appointment. He has long and deep experience that will help us, especially to do with waste collection and recycling. He will bring insights around Northern Ireland to round off the committee’s expertise.

“Our job is to combine views from packaging, waste and recycling industries with those of local authorities so that policies of all four UK administrations are appropriate. Joseph’s hands-on knowledge will be very valuable.”

Joseph adds, “I’m honoured to join the Advisory Committee on Packaging and thank Deep for making me welcome. Finding out about developments across the UK has been enlightening and we’ve seen the same advances replicated in our business in Newry. I’m looking forward to providing advice and information to the Committee.”

Joseph’s appointment runs until 31 December 2023.