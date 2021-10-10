Yanmar Unveils New Brand Tagline: Together We Build

Yanmar Compact Equipment has revealed its new brand tagline “Together We Build.” The launch of this new tagline is the culmination of extensive global research and consultation with staff, dealer partners and customers. It also represents an important strategic step in Yanmar CE’s transformation journey.

“Our aim, together with our dealer partners, is to build stronger relationships and create even greater customer value,” said CEO, Giuliano Parodi.

“Together We Build”, really underlines our commitment to transforming Yanmar CE and with the help of our dealers, to focus on creating a new and exciting experience for our customers. Our transformation will embrace, not only our products with new and alternative fuel technologies, but our entire business with value creation at its heart.”

While the words “Together We Build” may be a new expression, the thinking behind them is fundamental to Yanmar CE and its customers. The essential values which underpin the brand present a modern company that listens to customers, builds trust with partners, is highly competent and takes a hands-on approach to business, but above all, can inspire and enable customers to reach their ultimate goals.

“Together We Build is what we and our dealer partners have always tried to do with our customers,” explained Elsie De Nys, Global Director Channel and Brand Development.

“Their success has always been our success.We have always tried to help them build their businesses, whilst at the same time building our own. The difference now, is that the positive advances we are making across our business, have given us the confidence to go out to our customers and say this is what we stand for.”

With the “Together We Build” tagline, Yanmar CE has delivered a strong but simple message for customers, dealer partners and for the entire Yanmar CE team. It’s about a shared commitment and it’s about shared aspirations and goals. In a world which is changing fast, “Together We Build” is a positive message of togetherness and hope with the promise of building a better future for everyone.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://www.yanmar.com/construction/