New Generation of Telehandlers from Bobcat

Bobcat is launching the company’s new generation R-Series telehandler range, providing a choice of 12 models with Stage V engines. The new telehandlers cover lifting heights from 6 to 18 m with maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.1 tonne.

This is the latest phase in Bobcat’s revolutionary ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining innovative product development and diversification with more intelligent, user friendly technologies and services that reshape how work gets done.

Commenting on the R-Series launch, Gustavo Otero, President, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Telehandlers are a fundamental asset of our business strategy and key pillar of our Next is Now initiative. Our new ground-breaking R-Series range offers high performance, robust machines for maximum uptime with a focus on accurate controls and intuitive operation for tackling any job on the construction site. With these new models and the increased investment in our telehandler business, we are aiming to double the production of Bobcat telehandlers by 2025.”

The new R-Series telehandlers offer agility on demand, with a newly configured transmission system providing enhanced smoothness to carry out the trickiest jobs at height with surgical precision. These operations are also facilitated by the combination of the Boom Positioning System, the new updated, ultra-accurate joystick, the inching function and the improved visibility from the cab.

An enhanced inching pedal design is easier to use and reduces fatigue. A higher engine brake provides a shorter stop distance and increases safety on construction sites. Turtle/rabbit speeds are standard on all models and operated from the joystick. There is a new DYNAMIC mode for applications requiring rapid transmission response and the new optional hand throttle with FLEX DRIVE function allows for the control of travel speed independent from engine rpm.

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers feature a new cab with unmatched ease of use, designed around the operator, offering a unique central control panel for optimized 360° ergonomics. The new high quality, contemporary interior of the cab features stand-out R-Series branding, colours and textures that clearly reflect Bobcat’s DNA. In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility. It is based around a new 5-inch LCD display providing interactive and streamlined information, including the feed from the rear camera for easier and more precise operation.

Easy Maintenance

All R-Series telehandlers now feature a new engine hood with a steeper profile that increases visibility and reduces blind spots by 15% on the right hand side of the machines. Together with the new dashboard design, this provides excellent unobstructed visibility from the cab, allowing the driver to move around the job site with ease and minimises accidents or mistakes.

Access to the engine compartment has also been improved, enabling easier maintenance. Under the hood, R-Series telehandlers are powered by new upgraded versions of the Bobcat D34 Stage V engine, utilising DPF after-treatment, which is automatically regenerated with no impact on performance and no disturbance for operators.

The lack of AdBlue in the 75 HP engine and the absence of EGR in the 100 HP engine provide further advantages. Overall, the decreased number of intervals from five to three in these Stage V models allows for easier maintenance and a lower total cost of ownership. These machines are also connected via Bobcat’s new Machine IQ telematics system further enhancing the efficiency of the ownership experience. For lesser regulated markets, the proven Perkins Stage IIIA engine provides high power and the simplicity of its mechanical injection system.

Quentin D’Hérouël, Product Manager Telehandlers at Doosan Bobcat, concluded: “As with all new Bobcat telehandlers, the R-Series offers customers peace of mind with a 3-year warranty (or 3000 hours) on the entire machine as standard from the factory. Bobcat is the only manufacturer to provide a 3-year warranty as standard, allowing customers to focus entirely on growing their business without worrying about their machines. And with regards to the cab interior, we’re now the leaders in the field. As we have constantly involved our customers in their design, we’re confident that the new generation machines will be very well received in the marketplace.”