New Jobs See Kilwaughter Minerals Staff Numbers Reach 200

Sixteen new jobs have been created by Kilwaughter Minerals Limited as part of a £450,000 investment in its production operations.

The investment in skills connects to the company’s strategic focus on employees and organisation capability, and brings the overall number employed by the leading mineral processor based outside Larne, County Antrim to 200.

The new roles in production follow unprecedented demand for Kilwaughter products including its K Rend commercial and residential renders.

The company serves a number of sectors including construction and agriculture, with products including through-colour renders, external wall insulation systems, soil health conditioning minerals and livestock bedding lime solutions to control bacteria.

Gary Wilmot, Chief Executive, Kilwaughter Minerals said: “With the economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to respond to what has been a sustained surge in demand, particularly in our construction sectors.

“Moves towards a net zero economy is driving the agenda for more heat efficient homes and this will fuel demand for years to come for our external wall insulation systems.”

While the new positions see Kilwaughter reach the 200-employee milestone, the company supports hundreds more in the supply chain.

Gary added: “As a key employer in the Mid and East Antrim borough and a catalyst for growth in the wider Northern Ireland economy, we are committed to continued investment to enhance our market leading position.

“These new jobs allow us to satisfy the demand for our existing suite of products while we also remain focused on developing new and innovative solutions to drive further growth.”