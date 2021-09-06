GGR Group Continues Sustainability Charge With HVO Fuel

GGR Group is continuing its mission to provide sustainable lifting solutions to the construction industry by announcing that Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) will now be used as an alternative to mineral diesel across its expansive machinery fleet, helping to reduce emissions by up to 90%.

HVO is a FAME-free and fossil-free, paraffinic fuel made from 100% traceable renewable raw materials, such as waste fats, vegetables and oils, that are transformed into biofuel by hydrogeneration. The result is a cleaner, more sustainable and higher quality diesel fuel that is suitable for all diesel-powered vehicles, construction equipment and industrial powered generators.

In addition to significant emissions reduction, HVO delivers the same performance when compared to regular diesel, lasts longer in the same fuel tank, is stored the same way, and offers better handling and stability of vehicles, as well as a cleaner burn. All of this at a time when the construction industry is impacted by changing legislation and climate targets and therefore must act quickly to move away from fossil fuel dependency.

Working alongside its HVO provider, GREEND+ from GBF Ltd, GGR Group’s new HVO fuel is a drop-in replacement fuel that is unmatched in performance and technology. The HVO fuel reduces Nitrogen Oxide by up to 30%; particulates by up to 85%; and Greenhouse Gases by up to 90%.

The flexibility of GREEND+ means that it can be mixed in any quantity with other diesels, therefore providing improved utility and convenience for end users.

The introduction of HVO fuel is the latest significant step in GGR Group’s long-term strategy to provide more sustainable and efficient lifting solutions since it introduced the UK’s first 100% Electric Telehandler. The innovative and eco-friendly machine, powered by the latest lithium-ion battery technology, offers the construction industry a host of sustainability benefits and notable savings in maintenance and running costs when compared to combustion engine equipment.

Roger Millar, Operations Director at GGR Group, said: “With the UK Government pledging to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80% by 2050, the need for sustainable fuels has never been greater, particularly on construction sites. GGR Group is constantly striving to deliver the most innovative and sustainable lifting solutions to the construction industry and the introduction of HVO fuel means we can now offer a machinery fleet that supports this initiative.

“We are passionate about being leaders and early adopters in our field and the use of HVO is just one way that allows us to support our customers in their carbon reduction goals. GREEND+ not only offers huge reductions in emissions, but also improved fuel efficiency, thereby helping our customers save the planet and money.”