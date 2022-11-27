New Cat Productivity platform boosts machine performance  

Finning, sole dealer of Cat machines and equipment in the UK & Ireland, is urging its customers to sign up to the new Cat Productivity platform, a cloud-based system designed to gather and analyse a vast range of machine data that will boost machine performance and productivity.

Customers will be able to track how much time their machines spend loading, hauling and dumping and how work is progressing whether they are on site or not. Armed with a superior level of analysis, customers are better placed to make informed decisions to ensure each piece of equipment is performing to a higher level – across multiple sites and projects.

Tom Barker, Performance Solutions Consultant for Finning UK & Ireland, said: “The Cat Productivity platform gives customers the information they need to implement the right changes to improve site productivity by lowering the cost per ton through measures such as reducing idle time, reducing fuel monitor material tracking, and track individual assets to ensure they are optimally positioned to reduce cycle time.

“We already have a number of customers utilising the platform and have had some great feedback from them because it’s so easy to use and gives them all the information they need in one place, both for reporting purposes to their client and to implement effective changes which add up to big improvements in productivity.”

Cat Productivity can be accessed 24/7 from any internet device and can be used for mixed fleets of Cat and non-Cat machines. It gathers accurate data from multiple jobsites and machines into one platform on everything from tonnes per hour, cycles per hour, load count by site or asset, working vs. idle hours and machine fuel burn, making reporting simple and improvements to jobsite operation easy to implement.

In a Cat production study which looked at two scenarios, insights from Cat Productivity led to an optimised bucket-filling process which delivered a 20% advantage in cycle time, and an optimised truck-loading process which led to a 23% improvement in fuel efficiency.

Jobsite Dashboards allow users to view a summary of multiple jobsites and metrics at a glance on one screen such as number of assets, tonnes per hour and cycles per hour, while one click into the Productivity tab allows a deeper dive into weekly load counts by asset and site for example, and cost totals for idle time and per tonne. The platform also provides an interactive map so users can monitor the movement of their assets 24/7 and monitor dump events.

To help customers get the most from Cat Productivity Finning are offering the platform as part of three support packages – Inform, Advise or Partner – which start from a set-up only bundle and range to a full partnership package to assist in implementing a continuous improvement programme.