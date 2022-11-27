McAleer & Rushe announces new sustainability recording platform

Design & Build contractor McAleer & Rushe has announced a new partnership with SustainIQ, an innovative sustainability reporting system, which will complement its company-wide commitment to carbon reduction and its path to becoming Net Zero by 2045.

This system will aid the delivery of the company’s sustainability strategy ensuring best practice in construction in line with government policy and guidance. It will allow McAleer & Rushe to streamline sustainability reporting processes, saving time and money, and providing their senior management with real-time insights to better inform sustainable decision-making.

Earlier this year, the company, who employs over 360 staff and operates across four offices in Cookstown, London, Belfast, and Dublin, announced their carbon pledge, a commitment to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to become Net Zero as a business by 2045.

This commitment to the Net Zero Carbon Pathway forms part of a science-based targets approach to carbon reduction within McAleer & Rushe that will be critical to how they manage and deliver projects into the future.

Welcoming the link-up with SustainIQ, Charlene Millen, Head of Sustainability at McAleer & Rushe, said, “Sustainability is a core part of all we do at McAleer & Rushe, and we continue to consistently work toward making a positive impact in our local communities, and improving our management of environmental impacts.

“In order to complement and enable our commitment to sustainability and to achieving Net Zero by 2045, we are excited to be rolling out SustainIQ across our sites throughout the UK & Ireland. This will help us map and identify existing and new data to improve our sustainability reporting.

“As our approach to sustainability continues to develop, this system will empower our team and streamline how we capture, use, and interrogate data and information to support our goals. Our partnership with SustainIQ will play a crucial part of our journey toward a better built environment, both for our clients and the communities we operate in.”

SustainIQ Co-Founder, Maria Diffley, commented, “We are delighted to be working with McAleer & Rushe. As a leader in construction, McAleer & Rushe have shown true commitment to sustainability in their approach to business, both socially and environmentally, and we look forward to seeing that impact grow with the use of SustainIQ in the years to come.”

More Info

To find out more about McAleer & Rushe’s commitment to protecting the environment and leaving a lasting positive legacy, you can read their pledge here.

To learn how SustainIQ is rapidly becoming a game-changer for the industry, you can visit their website: https://sustainiq.com/