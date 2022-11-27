Smallest Compact Loadall Joins JCB Line-Up with Largest Cab

JCB’s new 514-40 Loadall telescopic handler brings together more than 45 years of telehandler development to create the smallest overall package, with big machine comfort and capabilities.

At just 1.8m tall and with a width of 1.56m, the 514-40 has been designed to access the most confined sites. Small enough to fit through a 2m high doorway, the machine delivers unparalleled manoeuvrability, with all-wheel steering, making it an ideal telehandler for materials suppliers, landscapers, event organisers and construction rental businesses.

The telehandler is powered by a low maintenance 18.4 kW (24.7hp) diesel engine that meets the EU Stage V emissions standard without the need for a complex Diesel Particulate Filter or any diesel exhaust fluid, reducing operating costs for customers and simplifying operation.

This three-cylinder, 1.1-litre engine, which boasts 66.9Nm of torque, drives through a proven Bosch hydrostatic transmission to a two-speed Linde motor, delivering a maximum travel speed of 15km/h. With permanent four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, the 514-40 offers the all-terrain capabilities synonymous with JCB’s market-leading Loadall range.

Versatile

The maximum lift capacity is 1,400kg, while maximum lift height is set at 4.0m, making this an ideal machine for numerous industry sectors. Lift capacity at full reach is set at 525kg. With an unladen weight of 2,695kg, the machine boasts a 17% higher power-to-weight ratio than the previous 516-40 Loadall. However, the 514-40 can be transported on a lightweight 3.5-tonne trailer behind a 4×4 or a light commercial vehicle, making it easier, quicker and less expensive to deliver to site for a rental company, a contractor or a weekend DIYer.

The full width operator’s cab is 20% larger than the previous 516-40 and a full 200mm wider than competitive models. This provides the operator with a comfortable working environment and the extensive glazing delivers excellent visibility to all four corners. The cab will be instantly familiar to operators of other Loadall models, with JCB’s intuitive ergonomic controls making the 514-40 one of the easiest machines to operate.

Features

Standard features include a 50mm tow ball with 7-pin electrics, reversing alarm, road lights, the patented JCB load control system and JCB’s LiveLink Lite telematic system. Options include an LED work light package, amber and green beacons with an orange seat belt, which can all be protected by JCB’s immobiliser Key Pad.

The 514-40 boasts a new lightweight tool carrier and is capable of working with floating forks or a 0.41m3 bucket. Double-acting auxiliary hydraulics make it possible to operate with a range of JCB attachments, increasing the versatility of this compact machine. Customers can also choose between a range of industrial and turf-compatible tyres.