Michelin Adds Largest Tyre to Backhoe Loader, Telehandler And Tractor Range

Michelin has introduced the largest size of its multi-purpose, all-season CrossGrip tyre. The new 540/80 R38 fitment takes the range up to 13 dimensions in total, available on both the original equipment and replacement markets.

Commenting, Gordon Brookes, Michelin’s Customer Engineering Support Manager, says: “Since we first launched the CrossGrip in 2018 it has proved a very popular choice for operators of backhoe loaders, telehandlers and small tractors.

“The tyres work very well on a variety of surfaces – such as sports fields or grass verges – and are particularly effective on snow and ice, which is particularly relevant as we move into the winter months.”

CrossGrip tyres form part of Michelin’s popular Compact Line range and offer a high load capacity and special rubber formula designed for year-round use.

Its non-directional tread pattern ensures excellent precision for the driver when manoeuvring, in either forward or reverse gear, plus the optimised tread pattern – with multiple biting edges – delivers great traction, Michelin says.

Reinforced for puncture resistance, they can be studded for ice usage, while the tread depth has been carefully optimised to reduce plant damage during the growing season.