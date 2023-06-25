EvoQuip Launch their Biggest Bison Jaw Crusher

EvoQuip has launched the Bison 340—the newest and largest addition to their Bison jaw crusher range. The 34-tonne crusher has a 1000mmx600mm jaw chamber opening and boasts an impressive output potential of 280tph (308 US tph) depending on application.

A high-performance primary jaw crusher, the EvoQuip Bison 340 is designed for operators in quarrying, demolition, recycling, and mining applications. It features track mobility for a quick setup time and hydraulic crusher setting adjustments for total control of product size. The hydrostatic drive, which is included as standard, allows the crusher to be run in reverse. This is particularly useful for removing blockages from the chamber or when crushing in a sticky application like asphalt.

Andrew Armstrong, EvoQuip Product Manager, said “The Bison 340 jaw crusher is a big addition to EvoQuip’s Bison range, which can cater for operations of all different sizes and needs. It has a heavy-duty, wear-resistant feed hopper. The aggressive crushing action is accompanied by a high swing jaw, which encourages material entry into the crushing chamber. Pair that with the hydrostatic ability to run the crusher in reverse, this results in the Bison 340 having high production and minimal downtime.”

“As with the entire EvoQuip range, the Bison 340 is compact and easily transported from site to site. The Bison 340 is at home in hard rock quarry applications, as well as recycling applications. It also has an efficient drive system and low engine RPM to enable it to be run with low fuel consumption.”

All Bison jaw crushers come with the T-Link telemetry system fitted as standard, providing customers with real-time information on the performance of their machine, leading to effective machine management and maximised uptime. This data can be accessed through a tablet or smartphone and provides comprehensive information on the location, fuel consumption, tonnages, wear ratings and operating hours along with much more.

The Bison 340 is available to order now for 2023. For more information contact your local EvoQuip dealer: www.terex.com/evoquip/find-a-dealer