LIKUFIX quick-change system available for more Liebherr wheel loaders

Liebherr is increasing the availability of its fully automatic LIKUFIX quick-change system for additional wheel loader models.

It is now available for the two compact loaders L 506 and L 508, for the two stereo loaders L 507 and L 509 as well as for the XPower® large wheel loaders up to the L 580. As before, LIKUFIX is still available for the medium-sized Liebherr wheel loaders L 526, L 538 and L 546.

The smaller Liebherr wheel loaders from the L 506 Compact to the L 509 Stereo are known as versatile all-rounders. With LIKUFIX the flexibility increases even further.

The machine operator can switch, for example, between a hydraulic 4-in-1 folding shovel, a forklift or a sweeper within seconds at the push of a button. The hydraulic lines are connected automatically and reliably with LIKUFIX which means no valuable time is lost.

Working with hydraulic tools such as high dump buckets, buckets with hold-down devices, log grapplers or separator buckets is typical for larger Liebherr wheel loaders. This is why Liebherr also offers its fully automatic quick-change system for larger wheel loader models.

LIKUFIX makes it possible for the machine operator to easily change these and other tools at the push of a button from the cab. This increases safety, because when changing equipment, there is no need to leave the cab and therefore no risk, for example, of going out into the site traffic at a recycling yard.

The LIKUFIX quick change system is prepared for tough requirements. The hydraulic coupling is supported by springs. The forces that act on the quick coupler are therefore not transferred to the coupling system. Even with long periods of use, the connections between the hydraulic circuits remain absolutely tight.

To make maintenance easier, all moving parts are easily accessible. If necessary, customers can easily carry out cleaning and simple maintenance activities such as changing a seal themselves.