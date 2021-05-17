Cat Track Loader Pairs Agility with Productivity Improvements

A track loader is the one machine that can do it all – clear, load, dig, carry, fill and more – even in tough or slick ground conditions.

The new Cat® 953 Track Loader combines unmatched versatility with up to 10 percent better fuel efficiency, more productivity, and cab and controllability improvements.

The 953 meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final/EU Stage V emission standards. At 160 hp (119 kW) and an operating weight of 35,181 lbs. (15 958 kg), the new 953 crawler loader replaces the 953K.

Sized for agility to work in tight spaces, the 953 is easy to operate from an updated cab with suspension seat and adjustable armrests/controls. An intuitive 10-inch (254 mm) touchscreen dash display is easy to use and features a standard High Definition rearview camera. Slope Indicate helps make operation easier by showing machine mainfall and cross slope right on the display.

Select joystick or V-lever and pedal steering for transmission controls and either joystick or 2-lever implement controls. The joystick option provides familiar controls for operators experienced with skid steers/compact track loaders. With either control scheme, operators can set implement response – fine, normal, coarse – to match operator preference or application.

Repetitive lift, lower, rack, dump and float functions can be preset to make jobs like truck loading easier. Smoother implement and steering response, and improved steering performance provide more controllability.

The 953 is powered by a Cat C7.1 engine. Up to 10% fuel consumption reduction is achieved with the Auto Mode that will adapt the engine speed to the load. Eco Mode will use even lower speed for further reduction in fuel consumption in lighter duty applications. Power Mode will keep engine speed high for a feel of readily available power at all times.