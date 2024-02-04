CP Hire Fleet Upgrade for 2024

CP Hire, with seven depots throughout Northern Ireland, and depots in Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea, has announced a full fleet upgrade and enhanced support services at all their operating bases commencing early 2024.

To facilitate this fleet restructuring, CP Hire will hold a stock rotation sale managed by Euro Auctions, the leading auctioneers of heavy construction machinery and agricultural plant in Europe.

This ‘off-site’ sale will take place at Balla Lorry Park, Severn Road, Hallen, BS10 7GD, on 29th February and 1st March and the sale catalogue will include over 400 well-maintained machines that will go under the hammer in this unreserved sale.

Following a change of management, with David and Andrew Hutchinson taking full control of the day-to-day running of their GB operation. Director, David Hutchinson, the son of the founder Norman Hutchinson, outlines the plans of the company to completely overhaul all plant stock and service provisions within the business.

“Since 1971, we have been providing quality equipment and first-class customer service, which have been the cornerstones of our operation. Buying only quality brands and keeping our fleet fresh and well-maintained, alongside our ‘on-site’ service provision, has seen us develop and maintain a very strong and loyal customer base.

“The next stage in the development of our business and our new management structure in England and Wales, reinforces our service provision to our customers which focuses on our on-site back-up service and quality equipment. Our vision is to emulate what we do in Northern Ireland, where we strive to be on-site within 1-hour of a breakdown. Our plans for 2024 include investing in a new plant across all depots in Northern Ireland, Bristol, Swansea and Cardiff, plus a new fleet of service vehicles.

“The management team in Northern Ireland will have an active role to play on the ground, as we build on our England / Wales presence along the M4 corridor, helping to assist our existing and well-established team in those depots. It will take a couple of months to implement the service plan and fine-tune the systems, but we are very confident we can be consistent with our fleet quality and (due to geographical areas) keep to our 2-hour breakdown service goal.”

David Betts of Euro Auctions, comments on this upcoming sale, “This is a very tidy inventory of fresh, well-maintained machines. CP Hire does take very good care of their fleet, and a regular rotation is commonplace. Whilst this sale will draw a good crowd in the local area, the Euro Auctions strength is reaching out to an international audience. We expect good bidding on multiple machines, such is the quality.”