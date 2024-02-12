Official Opening of FJS Plant’s New Sales and Service Depot

FJS Plant, Groundcare and Agri has officially opened its new Sales and Service Depot in Newtown, Bonnettstown Co. Kilkenny. This milestone marks the beginning of a productive year for FJS with a focus on growth and expansion.

The opening of this new depot highlights FJS’s commitment to delivering top-notch sales and service solutions to its valued customers all-over Leinster and the wider country. The new depot will serve as an integral hub, allowing FJS to enhance its operations and provide even more exceptional service to its clientele.

While being a leading provider of Kubota machinery from plant and agri to groundcare, FJS Plant is also Ireland’s main distributor for LiuGong products. It supplies excavators, wheel loaders and scissor lifts from LiuGong’s range of machinery.

FJS aims to continually improve and innovate in order to meet and exceed customer expectations. With the opening of this new Sales and Service Depot, the company seeks to further consolidate its position as a trusted and reliable dealer within the industry.

The new depot features an array of machines from the full Kubota line and LiuGong products. The inventory also includes renowned brands such as Furukawa FRD rock breakers, Slanetrac, Engcon, Strickland, Geith, Hand Engineering among many others. This expansion allows FJS’s expert team to deliver comprehensive sales and service support to a new location. Equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, skilled staff will provide prompt and efficient service, ensuring minimal downtime for customers’ machinery and equipment.

For more information about FJS and its range of products and services, please visit www.fjs.ie