KDM Hire Invests £1.3 million in new Tool & Equipment Hire depot

Tyrone-based hire firm KDM Hire Ltd continues to expand its offering with the opening of a new depot in Castlereagh in Belfast.

Located on Alexander Road close to the outer ring, the depot is ideally placed to serve greater Belfast, Lisburn and County Down.

This tool and equipment hire depot adds to the company’s existing four depots in Mallusk and Dublin alongside a cabin hire yard and headquarters, both based in Cookstown.

The new depot has been designed to cater to both trade and domestic customers with a large range of modern equipment available for the construction, industrial and DIY sectors.

The £1.3 million invested in the new facility is part of an ongoing strategy to grow the company’s position as one of the country’s leading hire companies; exciting new product offerings are also in the pipeline with some due to be launched in the coming weeks.

The company has also recently acquired a three-acre green field site in Ballycoolin Industrial Estate at Blanchardstown, Dublin which should be fully operational later this year.

These expansion plans are anticipated to increase staff numbers to over 180 in the coming year from the 155 currently employed.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This is an exciting time for KDM Hire, coming out of a tough year brought on by the pandemic. This new depot provides us with a platform to reach new customers while offering existing customers an improved local service when working in the East of the province.”