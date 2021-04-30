CITB NI Urges Industry to Support Apprentices

As part of the recent Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week (26 – 30 April), CITB NI took part in a range of virtual activities aimed at encouraging the construction industry to support and develop more opportunities for apprentices, as well as guiding apprentices to the opportunities available in the sector.

Key activities included participation in Apprenticeships – a new world of opportunity, an online event delivered in partnership with Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and Unite the Union which discussed apprenticeships, the routes and opportunities.

Also held was a CITB NI Women in Construction Network and Chartered Institute Of Building (CIOB) careers event for young women interested in finding out more about a career in construction, and there was a series of online video case studies entitled ‘Where will it take me’ showcasing a range of apprentices and their various career journeys plus the launch of a redesigned careers portal which will provide help, support and guidance on construction careers for students, parents, careers advisors and employers. (www.citbni.org.uk/careers.aspx)

Offering apprenticeships gives businesses the chance to play an active role in creating their future workforce and developing the future skills they need to help their business grow. Employers and business professionals can reap a range of business benefits and having a motivated and loyal workforce can help prepare for future challenges.

CITB NI can provide employers with a wealth of advice including access to support networks for funding available including the Apprentice Recovery Package, which has been extended by Department of Economy until March 2022, as well as guidance on apprenticeship qualifications, recruitment, retention and training.

Commented Chief Executive of CITB NI Barry Neilson: “We very much welcome the Department’s extension to the Apprenticeship Recovery Funding package until March 2022. The construction industry needs apprentices to help the industry develop and grow. Offering apprenticeships gives businesses the chance to play an active role in shaping their future workforce and creating the future skills that they need to help their businesses develop.”