Hyundai Launches New A-Series Wheeled Excavators

Hyundai Construction Equipment has unveiled a completely new line of A-Series wheeled excavators, powered by EU Stage V diesel engines.

The four machines, with operating weights of 14-23 tonnes, feature low emission Cummins diesel engines with a combined after-treatment system and no requirement for EGR, offering customers increased productivity, with lower emissions.

The revised line-up starts with the HW140A, weighing in at 14,900kg with a mono boom and 15,860kg with a two-piece main boom. This machine shares much of its undercarriage and upper structure with the HW160A, with weights of 17,580kg/18,390kg.

A compact radius HW170ACR is offered exclusively with a two-piece boom, at 18,810kg and the range is completed with the HW210A, at 22,270/23,665kg.

Stage V low emission engines The HW140A, HW160A and HW170ACR are powered by a 4.5-litre Cummins B4.5 diesel engine, replacing the larger 6.7-litre engine in the previous generation of machines. Despite the reduction in engine capacity, the new machines benefit from an increased output, with the HW140A, HW160A and HW170ACR now all delivering 129kW (173hp), up from 117kW (156hp) on the previous generation HW140.

This drives the machine through a Rexroth load sensing hydraulic system, with load independent flow control for consistent machine operating speed and improved controllability for the operator. The three machines feature a redesigned stacked cooling module, making it easier to keep clean. A hydraulically-driven reversible cooling fan is now standard, reducing any risk of overheating and minimising downtime for cleaning and maintenance.

The larger HW210A retains a 6.7-litre engine, however it moves to the latest Cummins B6.7 model.

Operator comfort

Access to the cab has been improved with additional steps, that conform to safety regulation ISO 2867, making it easier for the operator to enter and leave the seat. Additional steps also make it easier to access the machines’ upper structure for service work.

The operator’s cab now features parallel wipers on both sections of the front windscreen, delivering increased coverage of lower and upper windows. An additional mirror on the right-hand side of the machine and a front upper pillar that is 50mm slimmer further improve visibility.

The cab door features a larger lower window, making it easier to see the ground to the left of the excavator.

The wheeled A-Series models also feature Hyundai’s Advanced Around View Monitoring (AAVM) system, that uses video cameras to provide the operator with a 360° view of the machine on the in-cab monitor. The system includes Intelligent Moving Object Detection (IMOD) alerting the operator to the presence of other workers or objects within a 5m range of machine operation.

The A Series wheeled excavators are offered with an optional radar with a second monitor, to provide rear detection of static or moving objects to a distance of 10m, in day or night-time conditions.

The excavators benefit from a new steering column, offering lower and upper section tilt and a central telescopic feature. With a slimmer design and no lever on the right-hand side, this results in improved visibility to the road ahead.

Optional joystick steering, using the right-hand lever, is also possible at lower operating speeds and direction change has been moved to the joysticks, ensuring maximum control for the operator.

The HW wheeled excavators are now exclusively offered with proportional joystick levers, for maximum operator control and ease of use. Buttons within the joystick head have been redesigned for easier operation and when the front axle oscillation is set to automatic mode, the ram lock can also be activated or deactivated using a button in the joystick, to improve productivity.

The attachment controls now feature a continuous operation detent, for breaker or crusher mode, improving convenience for the operator. The pedals have been repositioned and the optional two-way driving pedal has been deleted, with direction changes now possible through the switch on the joystick.

All of the excavators feature an 8” touchscreen display for all machine function and control settings. There is a new Jog Dial Module with a relocated rotary controller and function switches, making it easier to access menus within the touchscreen system.

Ride Control is an option on the A-Series models, allowing the machine to travel smoothly over rough ground. An accumulator absorbs ground impacts, allowing the boom to gently float, improving comfort for the operator. The system also includes a boom float option for use in grading. All Stage V Hyundai A-Series excavators feature an Auto Safety Lock, to prevent unintended use of the boom functions. The system also prevents the engine starting if the safety lever is in the unlocked position, to prevent sudden activation of hydraulic functions.