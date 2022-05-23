Groundforce’s new temporary bridge is a step in the right direction

Groundforce Bridge has expanded its range of modular temporary bridges with a new 2.5m long x 1m wide Step Bridge, providing safe pedestrian access solutions to the construction utility, transmission, demolition and events sectors.

The Step Bridge weighs just 350kgand has a 1m2 landing deck with a 0.4m clearance. It’s easy and quick to install, it is simply lifted into position when required.

The porous, non-slip surface reduces dirt and water build up on the walkway when in use, making it a great option for use in crossing utility pipes and small trenches.

Terry Mead, bridging director at Groundforce Bridge said: “In response to our customers requirement’s we have introduced this new bridge which has been designed by our technical team, the bridge is a good fit into our existing fleet.”

This new step bridge compliments the existing range of temporary modular bridges which now also includes three new Aluminium Pedestrian Bridges ranging from 2.5m to 10m in length.