More comfort and power for specialty tractors

John Deere’s 5G series tractors now offer more model diversity and comfort for the varied tasks involved in high-value crop farming. The series has undergone a complete update for all tractors above 75hp, including five new, more powerful models in the GV, GN, GF and GL configuration.

A key new 5Gfeature is the five-speed Hi-Lo Powr Reverser Eco-transmission, which enables travel at40kph with reduced engine revolutions, making the tractors more fuel efficient and more comfortable to drive.

To meet individual customer requirements, new models have been added to the 5G Series. Chief of these are the new 5115 tractors for the GF, GN and GV model series that deliver up to 120hp max. power from a 3.6l four-cylinder engine. Furthermore, John Deere offers more power versatility for operation in the tightest rows in the vineyard as the GV model range gets two new power ranges – the 5105G and 5115G with a maximum power of 105 and 120hp respectively.

The redesigned cab is now better adapted to the driver’s needs. The new design offers improved ergonomics as well as more legroom, which increases driving comfort and makes working with the new 5G tractors an even more enjoyable task. A significantly reduced bonnet height provides an unrivalled view to the front. More visibility, especially during the night, is also provided by the optionally available LED lighting.

While the new cab makes the work more comfortable, the driver’s health will also benefit. The Category IV filter system (in accordance with EN 15695) integrated into the roof of the driver’s cab is optionally available and provides protection against dust, aerosols that are hazardous to health, and vapours.

Another highlight of the latest 5G Series tractors is the new 5-inch digital display, which presents important vehicle information centrally in front of the driver and even allows various tractor- and machine settings to be changed conveniently.

Tailored to efficiency

The new tractors are not only easier to operate they are also getting smarter. The tractors can optionally be equipped with ISOBUS and retrofitted with the JD-Link telematics module. This allows the tractors to be connected to the free of charge John Deere Operations Center, which saves time and money. Operations can be digitised and planned more easily as state-of-the-art fleet management tools come with the tractor for free.

To manage the work on steep slopes and narrow rows even more efficiently, the tractors can be equipped with comprehensive features such as DYNAMIC STEERING and AutoClutch. With DYNAMIC STEERING, steering wheel resistance automatically changes with ground speed. At slower speeds, the steering effort required is significantly reduced, especially during tight turning manoeuvres, while higher steering wheel torque is made possible when driving on roads at transport speed. This improves the driver’s comfort and control over the tractor. The AutoClutch function makes it easier to manoeuvre on slopes, as the clutch is engaged with the brake pedal.

In orchards with low-hanging pergola crops, John Deere’s 5G series also offers an open station (OOS) or a low-profile cab. While a new 105hp tractor for the GL range offers more power versality, the larger driver’s seats provide more driving comfort for orchard work.

The tractors under 75hp have received the Stage V update already, retaining the known and proven properties of the predecessor models.