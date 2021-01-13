FJS Plant Repairs Ltd Appointed Evoquip Distributor for Ireland

EvoQuip has appointed FJS Plant Repairs Ltd as the authorised distributor for Ireland. It will supply the full range of EvoQuip equipment including compact crushing, screening and conveying equipment, genuine spare parts, and machinery maintenance throughout the country.

For over 20 years FJS Plant has been a market leader throughout Ireland in the supplying, repairing and servicing of mobile plant and construction equipment. It is renowned for its back up services and takes pride in its fleet of service vans and experienced fitters to provide second-to-none support.

In addition, FJS Plant has three fully equipped workshops and stores, where it currently employs over 25 staff.

Conor Grogan, EvoQuip Territory Manager, said: “FJS Plants’ experience in the construction industry means that we can count on them for reliable customer support.

“Extensive industry experience means that the FJS team has strong relationships with customers while also being able to build a strong network across other sectors—including quarrying and construction.”

Frank Smyth, Managing Director, added: “FJS Plant are delighted to work with EvoQuip to support customers in Ireland.

“The EvoQuip range complements our existing range of brands which include Kubota Construction Equipment, Liugong Excavators and Loading Shovels, Dressta Dozers and FRD Furukawa Rocker breakers and Drilling Rigs.

“We look forward to providing our customers with this range of equipment alongside our back up service, which is imperative in this industry.”