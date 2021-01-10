Doosan Launches New DX57W-7 Stage V Wheeled Excavator

Doosan has launched the new 5 tonne DX57W-7Stage V compliant wheeled excavator. In addition to a new Doosan Stage V engine, the DX57W-7 incorporates several new features for increased comfort, convenience and connectivity, whilst maintaining optimum performance, durability and fuel efficiency.

The DX57W-7 has Doosan’s latest DoosanCONNECT system installed as standard, which provides a telematics management system for the excavator, by collecting data from sensors on the machine.

Other standard features include a stereo system integrated in the gauge panel (with a Bluetooth streaming function), together with a USB charger in the cab. The DX57W-7 also offers the options of a new all round view camera providing 360o views around the machine and ultrasonic detection of obstacles for increased safety in operation.

The steering wheel can be positioned to suit the operator. The position and angle of the seat cushion as well as the position of the consoles can be adjusted independently of each other. Additional comfort is provided by the adjustable seat back and the lumbar support. A seat heater is available as standard. A cab light, sun visor and side mirror are also standard equipment.

The DX57W-7is powered by the 42.5 kW (57 HP) Doosan D24 Stage V engine.Equipped as standard in the single tyre configuration, the operating weight of the DX57W-7 equipped with a 0.175 m3 bucket is 5.88tonne. A dual tyre configuration is available as an option. The DX57W-7 offers two travel speed ranges, with a maximum travel speed of 30 km/h.

In addition to the normal trenching and groundwork jobs, the superior stability and lifting capacity of the DX57W-7 allow the excavator to be used for applications such as truck loading and unloading and moving pipes and materials in the working area. For maximum safety during all operations involving lifting work, the DX57W-7 is equipped with an overload warning device as well as safety valves in the boom and dozer blade hydraulic systems.

The undercarriage consists of a rigid, welded frame which provides excellent durability. The routing of hydraulic lines, protection for the transmission and heavy duty axles make the undercarriage ideal for wheeled excavator applications.