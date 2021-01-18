CASE crawler excavators at work throughout Europe

CASE Construction Equipment’s crawler excavators have recently been deployed across a diverse and challenging range of applications throughout Europe.

The machines have been praised for their adaptability, efficiency, power and comfort, crucial factors in the kind of jobsites where the crawler excavator machines are at work.

As Giuseppe Santo, Crawler and Midi Excavator Product Manager, CASE Construction Equipment Europe, explains “the CASE crawler excavator range is designed to meet the demands of any jobsite. The machine’s features are geared towards versatility, power and unique precision, which explains why we are seeing them being used in a huge range of applications throughout Europe, delighting customers in the process.”

The compact build of the CASE crawler excavator machines mean they are ideal for operating in limited space. A CX145D SR is one of a handful of machines on the market where the cabin can complete a full rotation with minimal risk of coming in to contact with the job environment.

For this reason, Italian company Bancoline (who specialises in road maintenance, demolition and building,) chose to use the machine to maintain a series of mountain roads. “Our operator loves the machine,” said Mauro Goss the owner from Bancoline.

“Working on these tightly packed mountain roads at altitude means a machine with CX145D SR’s manoeuvrability is essential and a great time saver.”

When a storm hit North East Italy in October 2018, thousands of acres of forest was destroyed overnight. Moena, located in Trento, not far from the devastation, was tasked with the clean-up operation, purchasing a CASE CX245DSR equipped with a unique “harvester” attachment to do so.

“We were already impressed with the CX145DSR but needed something slightly more powerful for the job at hand,” said Turri Michele the owner, from Malé in Val di Sole.

“The CX245DSR delivered this in abundance. Its tracking force meant we were able to quickly remove all the damaged trees with ease, and with the telematics solution fitted the harvester attachment also allowed us to keep track of the length and diameter of each tree cut.”