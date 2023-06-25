Upcoming Trends in Civils Construction

2022 was a tough year for construction, with the sector buffeted from all sides, and well into 2023 it seems the waters remain choppy at best. Tighter safety and sustainability regulations have come into force whilst supply chain pressures persist, writes Fraser Robb, Managing Director at Perega.

Material and energy costs continue to increase, and labour shortages remain acute. As we step into H.2, socio-economic uncertainty persists, organisations will need to trim their sails to ride the current, strong headwinds.

There are a few reasons to be cheerful, particularly for civils practices, with critical infrastructure given a welcome boost by the Government in last year’s Autumn Statement. For those equipped to help deliver on the hospital programme, transport network upgrades and renewables strategy there’s a golden opportunity for growth, even in a subdued market.

However, places on frameworks are hotly contested and engineers need to be fleet of foot to ensure they don’t miss out. As such, it’s essential that practices explore (and invest in) the latest trends and preferences shaping the UK construction industry. From more sustainable practices to adopting the latest technology, those who do, stand to reap significant rewards, getting ahead of regulation and complying with client requirements, achieving an attractive proposition.

So, without further delay, here are just a handful that has stood out to me and my colleagues as the year gets underway.

Sustainability is key

As Net Zero 2050 draws closer, there’s increasing pressure on the industry to reappraise building methods, the materials we choose and the amount we use. With budgets squeezed to their limits, it’s encouraging as lean an approach as possible.

This changing attitude within the structural and civils sector is not only driven by financial strain and government legislation, there’s a more conscientious attitude towards construction overall.

First and foremost it’s about limiting the amount of waste we produce. Globally construction contributes to over a third of global waste, an unacceptable figure which urgently needs to be driven down.

There are several ways in which this can be achieved, from improved accuracy to cutting-edge AI/AR tools to build right the first time – preventing costly rework, to adopting circular economic principles.

The 5 R’s of the circular economy (Reduce, Reuse, Refurbish, Repair and Recycle) are oft-discussed, but a less-implemented mantra. However, we believe it to be crucial to first change the mindset around consumption, but also to build in a greener, more responsible way.

For me, the most important of these, now becoming more widespread in UK construction ‘Reuse’. We are seeing a far greater focus on retrofitting, and a demand for expertise within this area as more clients appreciate the value of refurbishing the redundant rather than demolishing the derelict.

Alternatively, we’ve also seen an increase in building onto existing structures and retrofitting spaces saving time, money, and excess waste. It’s something actively encouraged by industry leaders, so it comes as no surprise the 2022 Structural Award main award went to London’s Hylo building, which effectively placed one high-rise atop another using the building’s existing foundations and superstructure for support.

What’s more, an article in NCE last year highlighted how HS2 was looking for ways in which to reuse excavated soil instead of sending it to landfill. This is a great example of finding a new purpose for the waste, whilst also opening up a potential new revenue stream for the project.

Innovation increases motivation

The rise in digital construction is also presenting new possibilities for building projects, both large and small in scale.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) recent Infrastructure in 2023 report recommended a systems-level digitalisation throughout the industry, the holistic approach to BIM will offer the potential to significantly deliver a cleaner and more collaborative approach to efficiency within the process of design and construction – allowing projects to be delivered on time and within budget.

Furthermore, compliance with evolving and incoming regulations can also be achieved by making the most of the accuracy and precision of data. Achieving a ‘Golden Thread’ of information has remained a longstanding and elusive goal for the UK construction industry, but it’s something that’s closer to being realised than many might think.

A systematic shift towards digital quality and asset information management platforms is not only helping built environment professionals collate and manage information more efficiently, it’s also driving up standards for better end results. Gone are the days of missing data and nebulous, inconsistent paper trails.

With businesses set to be barred from projects unless they can prove compliance digitally, we see this type of technology becoming an essential component of the construction toolkit.

Seize the opportunity

Whilst the outlook for the remainder of 2023 is challenging, the current hurdles are not insurmountable, especially with Glenigan forecasting a return to growth in 2024. With sustainability and digital transformation high on the agenda, there is the opportunity to realise the goal of building a better future, profitably.

It’s a rainy day, so it’s the perfect time to invest in these areas to futureproof your practice. With a little creativity and agile thinking, we can easily adapt to the challenging market, delivering long-term ROI while meeting sustainability targets.