Euro Auctions Crane Sale Attracts an International Audience and a £4.6m Hammer

Euro Auctions recently held a specialist one day ‘sale within a sale’ at its flagship auction site in Leeds. A special collection of cranes, which sold within the main auction, was a consignment of ex-rental mobile cranes and ancillary assets from M&M Crane Hire, as they retire from the industry

This much anticipated consignment of 22 ex-rental, well maintained mobile cranes included such makes as Tadano, Liebherr, Terex, Grove, and DAF, with models including 35T, 40T, 45T, 50T, 55T, 60T, 90T and 130T machines. The sale attracted a true international audience, and when presented in a line, with boom up, it was a great sight to behold.

The hammer total for this sale of the 22 mobile cranes was £4.6 million. In addition, the main crane inventory, there were additional ancillary items such as: rigging, spreader bars, beams, crane mats, outriggers pads, lifting chains, shackles, and hook blocks, in addition to commercial vehicles, trucks, HGVs, and small tools, which went under the hammer separately.

This auction attracted a true international audience, with bidders from around the globe participating in the sale. However, when the last hammer fell, it was evident that bidders from Europe were the most successful, with lots going to buyers in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Romania, and the Netherlands.

David Betts, from Euro Auctions, who was responsible for the sale comments: “This was a ‘sale within a sale’ and it attracted a true international audience. Normally Euro Auctions would have conducted a stand-alone ‘off site’ sale for an inventory such as this, but it was decided we would create more of a statement at our 85-acre Leeds auction site.

“With all 22 cranes from 35 tons to 130 tons, in a line with boom-up, it was a very impressive sight. There was a great amount of interest in this sale, and prices were strong. Whilst it is not often that large consignments of cranes of these specifications and sizes come to the market, Euro Auctions has gained a reputation for hosting these types of sales and are trusted to obtain best price for these specialised assets. Our partners trust us to attract an educated and knowledgeable global audience that buy cranes and lifting equipment.

“In the last 5 years, Euro Auctions has conducted all the major crane and lifting sales in the UK and is regarded as the industry leader for the disposal of these types of assets at auction. We have a qualified database of international buyers that want this type of machinery, and we pre-market this type of consignment to qualified buyersfrom around the globe.”